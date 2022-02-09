9 people displaced following Lauderhill apartment fire

Cellphone video shows heavy flames and smoke coming from an apartment unit in Lauderhill as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill firefighters extinguished a blaze that occurred Tuesday inside an apartment unit.

Fire Rescue officials said they were called to an apartment building at 4231 NW 19th St.

Cellphone video taken at the scene shows heaving smoke and flames coming from the unit.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Further details about how he or she was injured were not immediately released.

Firefighters said nine residents were displaced from the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.