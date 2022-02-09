Man accused of assaulting Doral police officer during traffic stop, fleeing scene

DORAL, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was arrested after assaulting a Doral police officer and then fleeing the scene, causing a crash, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Doral police spokesman Rey Valdes, the officer pulled over the suspect, Gabriel Gelpi-Rodriguez in the area of Northwest 36th Street, east of the Palmetto Expressway.

He said an altercation ensued and Gelpi-Rodriguez physically assaulted the officer before fleeing the scene.

Valdes said the suspect then crashed his vehicle in the 8400 block of Southwest 72nd Street in the Kendall area.

The vehicle became disabled, at which time Gelpi-Rodriguez jumped out and ran off, but he was ultimately apprehended, Valdes said.

Gelpi-Rodriguez was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center shortly after midnight Wednesday.

“The Doral Police Department is appreciative of the assistance received from the Miami-Dade Police Department, specifically the Aviation Unit and uniform patrol officers,” Valdes said in an email to Local 10.

Gelpi-Rodriguez faces charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer and fleeing or eluding police.