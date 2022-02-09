Pembroke Pines police search for missing 16-year-old girl

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl from Pembroke Pines police has been reported missing.

Police said Angie Mumguia was last seen Monday.

She was reported missing after she failed to return home from West Broward High School.

Police said she was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a black shirt and white shoes.

She does not suffer from any medical conditions, authorities said.

Angie is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Pembroke Pines Police Detective Childress at 954-743-1637 or 954-431-2200.