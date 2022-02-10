MCSO: Armed homeowner finds burglar nude in bathtub at Monroe County home

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old man from Summerland Key was arrested Wednesday after a homeowner found him nude in their bathtub, authorities said.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, a deputy was called to the home in the 300 block of Avenue D shortly before 12:30 p.m. regarding a burglary in process.

Linhardt said the deputy arrived to find the suspect, Jeffrey David Hons, surrounded by the homeowner and neighbors.

Hons was immediately detained, but refused to speak with the deputy, Linhardt said.

The homeowner told the deputy that he and his wife were at a neighbor’s house when he received a motion alert on his phone’s home security app.

He said his surveillance cameras captured Hons trying to open the front door of his home before he walked out of the camera’s view and headed toward a window, which he was able to break in through.

The homeowner told the deputy that he went home, grabbed his gun and found Hons nude inside one of the bathrooms of his home.

He then called 911.

Linhardt said the deputy reviewed the surveillance video and arrested Hons on charges of burglary and property damage.