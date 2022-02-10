Davie medical clinic owner sentenced to 10 years in prison for healthcare fraud

MIAMI – Bradley Jason Kantor, who owned and operated Mobile Diagnostic Imaging, Inc. (MDI) in Davie, was sentenced in Miami Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison for submitting about $42 million in fraudulent health care claims to United Healthcare.

Kantor, 49, of Key Largo, previously pled guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to federal prosecutors, Kantor’s company provided antigen therapy and other allergen immunotherapy services, such as allergy testing and allergy shots.

Prosecutors said Kantor paid kickbacks to co-conspirators “to induce them to refer beneficiaries to MDI, so that MDI could bill commercial insurers for services that it never provided.”

According to an indictment, MDI submitted about $42 million in false and fraudulent claims to United Healthcare, and United ultimately paid the company more than $12 million in reimbursement payments for services that beneficiaries never received.

Prosecutors said Kantor purchased a $3 million home in the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, two Winnebago motor coaches and a 37-foot yacht with the illegally-obtained proceeds.

Kantor had faced up to 50 years in prison for his crimes.