FHP: Driver of SUV takes off after striking car on I-95 in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who fled the scene after striking a car Thursday morning in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95.

The crash occurred near Broward Boulevard.

According to FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes, a Toyota Prius was struck by a Volkswagen Tiguan, and the driver of the Tiguan fled the scene.

No injuries were reported and no lanes were blocked following the crash.

Anyone with information about the driver who fled the scene is asked to call the FHP at *347 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.