Man critically injured in Miami shooting

MIAMI – A man in his 40s was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday morning after he was shot in the city of Miami, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported around 2:45 a.m. in the area of Northwest 25th Avenue and Ninth Street.

Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat, who is also a spokeswoman for the police department, said officers arrived at the scene to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She said Miami Fire Rescue personnel transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

A description of the shooter or shooters was not immediately known.

The roadways between Northwest 24th-25th Avenues and Eighth-Ninth Streets were shut down during the investigation.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.