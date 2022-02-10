59º
wplg logo

Local News

Police: Miami-Dade man has been missing since November

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Miami-Dade County
George Clayton Bleuel. (Miami-Dade Police Department)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for a 67-year-old man who they said hasn’t been heard from or seen since November.

According to police, George Clayton Bleuel was last seen around noon on Nov. 19 in the 500 block of Northwest 165th Street.

Bleuel is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police did not say whether Bleuel suffers from any medical conditions, but said that he “may be in need of services.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Batchelor is the managing editor for Local10.com.

email