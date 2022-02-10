Police: Miami-Dade man has been missing since November

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for a 67-year-old man who they said hasn’t been heard from or seen since November.

According to police, George Clayton Bleuel was last seen around noon on Nov. 19 in the 500 block of Northwest 165th Street.

Bleuel is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police did not say whether Bleuel suffers from any medical conditions, but said that he “may be in need of services.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.