Broward County announces water reuse pipeline expansion

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward County leaders teamed up with the South Florida Waste Water Management District at Quiet Waters Park Friday to announce a water reuse pipeline expansion that will process 16 millions of gallons of water a day.

The county is constructing more than 6 miles of the 3 1/2-foot iron pipeline that runs from the Broward County North Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, along Powerline Road right though Quiet Waters Park to the banks of the Hillsboro Canal.

The new project will allow 60 percent of treated water that was being discharged into the ocean to now be reused for irrigation.

“We need to make sure that we are doing the best job of conserving and reusing,” Broward County Mayor Michael Udine said. “This is like recycling, but for water. So think about that -- whenever you can recycle something it works out better, and that is what is happening here.”

The project makes Broward County one of the largest producers of new water volume in the state of Florida, which leads the nation in production.