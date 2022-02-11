76º
wplg logo

Local News

Police investigate shooting that left man dead in Fort Lauderdale

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Broward County, Fort Lauderdale, Crime
(WPLG)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man was fatally shot late Thursday night in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

The shooting was reported shortly before midnight in the 800 block of Seabreeze Boulevard.

According to Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening, officers arrived in the area and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

A description of the shooter is not known at this time.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or who has any further information is asked to call the Fort Lauderdale Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Batchelor is the managing editor for Local10.com.

email