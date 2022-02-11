State attorney: Former Miami TV producer-writer used position to gain sexual access to women

MIAMI, Fla. – A former Univisión television producer and writer has been charged in a 3rd sexual assault case. Miami-Dade’s State Attorney says Enrique Albis-Masot used his position to gain sexual access to women seeking television jobs.

The latest charges stem from an incident where he had told an actress to come to his office for an audition, then asked her to wear a tight-fitting wetsuit as part of the interview. At some point, the woman and Albis-Masot struggled and he allegedly pushed her onto a sofa and pulled her hair while forcibly attempting to remove the wetsuit. During the struggle, the wetsuit was pulled down leaving the victim naked to her knees.

Albis-Masot had already faced two counts of sexual battery as well as charges of false imprisonment, robbery by sudden snatching and battery from incidents originally investigated by the Doral Police Department.

In previous cases, Albis-Masot would allegedly tell women that he would audition them for a part in the popular television show, “El Gordo y La Flaca.” In order to audition, they needed to see him personally at the studio’s offices in Doral. The sexual activity would take place during private “auditions” that were never authorized by Univisión nor anyone at the television studio, according to the network.

The latest charges were announced by Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, United States Marshal for the Southern District of Florida Gadyaces Serralta and Acting Doral Police Chief Raul M. Ubieta, who announced the arrest in an ongoing investigation into the activities of Albis-Masot. The most recent alleged incident carries with it one count of false imprisonment and one count of sexual battery by force.

Albis-Masot allegedly told the actress that he was developing a character for a TV show and wanted her to audition for a script called “Bellita la Microfonsita.” Network management informed police that there was no such show in production and that he had also been explicitly instructed a year before that he was prohibited from hiring talent.

He has since been fired by the network.

“To think that a media producer would use his position to gain sexual access to women seeking a television job seems like a sad throw-back to scandals that I hoped we were already past thanks to the effort of the ‘Me Too’ movement,” Fernandez Rundle said.

Bond was set at $15,000.