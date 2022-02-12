78º
8 people hospitalized, Miami Navarro evacuated due to high levels of carbon monoxide

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Navarro in Miami was evacuated due to high levels of carbon monoxide. (Miami Fire Rescue)

MIAMI – Several patrons of a Miami Navarro were hospitalized after showing signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of multiple sick patients at Navarro located at 1601 West Flagler Street at approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, first responders found multiple people complaining of headaches and nausea, officials said.

Firefighters quickly evacuated the building and called in a hazardous materials team, which found extremely high levels of carbon monoxide, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

Outside the building, paramedics said they treated nearly 30 patients.  Eight people showing signs of carbon monoxide poisoning were taken to area hospitals.

Officials believe a gas powered machine may have caused the incident.

There has been no update on the health status of people who were hospitalized.

