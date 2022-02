Kodak Black performs during Rolling Loud New York 2021 at Citi Field on October 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, Ca. – Rap star Kodak Black was reportedly injured in a shooting early Saturday morning.

It happened in West Hollywood, California.

According to TMZ, a total of three people were injured in the shooting, including Black, but all are expected to survive.

Black was in town for Super Bowl Weekend and the shooting happened outside the after party following a Justin Bieber concert, per the report.

This is a breaking news story.