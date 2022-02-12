Officials seek information about elderly man found near death in Brownsville

The U.S. Department of Health is asking for information about an 85-year-old man.

He was found living in deplorable conditions in Brownsville.

According to officials, the man was found alone and may be a victim of fraud.

Investigators said someone used the man’s identity to open businesses, including a medical equipment company.

That company was used to submit hundreds of thousands of dollars in potentially false claims to Medicare, according to officials.

Anyone who may have information about the man or the following list of companies is urged to call 1-800-447-8477:

Artic Medical Supplies in Miami, Full Management Group in Miami Lakes, South Service Enterprise in Miami, and Green Dade Transport in Miami.