Van catches fire after crashing into back of tractor trailer, killing driver

The driver of a van was killed after crashing into the back of a tractor trailer that was stopped on I-595 in Davie.

DAVIE, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that took place early Saturday morning in Davie.

The collision involved three vehicles, including a tractor trailer.

It happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday in the eastbound lanes of I-595 just west of Davie Boulevard.

According to police, the tractor trailer and a pickup truck were involved in a sideswiping incident, and both stopped on the highway in the left center lane and right center lane, respectively.

An approaching van in the left center lane was not able to stop in time, slamming into the back of the tractor trailer.

The van subsequently caught on fire and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities have yet to positively identify the victim.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.