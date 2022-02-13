62º
2 people killed, 3 others injured after single-vehicle crash in Miami

Liane Morejon, Reporter

MIAMI – Two people were killed and three others were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Miami-Dade County.

It happened at approximately 3:10 a.m. Sunday in the area of West Flagler Street and 48th Avenue.

According to Miami police, the driver of a red four-door Kia Forte lost control of the vehicle and struck a light pole.

Two people inside the Kia were ejected. They were pronounced dead at the scene by Miami Fire Rescue workers.

The other three occupants of the Kia were taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Two of them are in critical condition, police said, while the third person appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash continues.

