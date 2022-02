Police investigate a shooting at the Lake Villa apartments in Hallandale Beach.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Police in Broward County are investigating a shooting.

It happened at the Lake Villa Apartments in Hallandale Beach.

Deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene early Sunday afternoon.

There has been no word on what led up to the shooting.

Authorities have not provided any updates on the man who was shot.