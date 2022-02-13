Newly hired Miami-Dade Superintendent Jose Dotres will begin on Monday

It’s been nearly a month since the Miami-Dade School Board voted 6-to-3 to select Jose Dotres as its next superintendent.

On Monday, Dotres will officially step into his new role.

“My greatest desire is that we work closely together for the benefit of this entire school district,” he said.

Dotres, currently a deputy superintendent in Collier County, is a veteran of the Miami-Dade school district.

He spent three decades there as a teacher, administrator and assistant superintendent.

“I believe I have the great fortune of coming and continuing to contribute to this wonderful organization,” said Dotres.

Those who follow the Miami-Dade school district say Dotres was always the favorite candidate.

His arrival will come on the same day that the district plans to stop enforcing its mask mandate for all adults.

Mask usage, however, will still be encouraged for all students, employees, volunteers, contractors, and visitors.

