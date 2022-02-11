Miami-Dade school superintendent will earn $370,000 a year

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Public Schools will pay its new superintendent $370,000 a year.

José Dotres, who was appointed by the school board on Jan. 25, is slated to begin his new job on Monday.

He replaces Alberto Carvalho, the new superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

He signed a four-year contract in December worth $440,000 a year.

The Miami Herald reports 59-year-old Dotres reached an agreement with the district Wednesday.

He most recently served as deputy superintendent in Collier County, earning $191,538 annually.

The school board will also provide a $900 monthly supplement to cover expenses related to the job, a car and a cellphone.