Elderly man dies after exchanging gunfire with police in Little Havana

MIAMI – Authorities in Miami-Dade County responded to reports of a shooting on Monday afternoon.

Police said they received a 911 call shortly after 3 p.m from a man who said he had shot his wife.

It happened in a home on the 1800 block of Southwest 6th Street in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

A responding officer found a woman who had been shot and as first responders began life-saving measures, the officer entered the home the 911 call came from.

That officer encountered an elderly male with firearm and the two exchanged gunfire.

The officer retreated and waited for backup, and officers soon discovered the man in the home had been shot.

Both the man and woman have since been pronounced dead.