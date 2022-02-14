I-95 exit ramp closed after Miami-Dade highway shooting and crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The I-95 exit ramp to Northwest 103rd Street has been shut down for hours Monday morning as police investigate a fatal crash and shooting.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it happened at about 3:30 a.m. in northbound lanes of I-95.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and rushed a woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where she died from her injuries.

Miami-Dade police say that in addition to the crash, the vehicle was shot. The cause of death and motive are unknown, cops say.

No further details were immediately available.