Moment of silence, day of service planned for Parkland

In this file photo, people light candles at a makeshift memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students and faculty were killed in a mass shooting Feb. 14, 2018.

PARKLAND, Fla. – Broward County is marking four years since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy with a day of service and a moment of silence Monday.

The moment of silent reflection will take place at 10:17 a.m. in honor of the 17 lives lost in the school shooting on Feb. 14, 2018.

The county school district’s “Day of Service and Love” has students and staff participating in a number of volunteer and service projects.

“Our district remains focused on ensuring the safety and well-being of our students and staff,” Superintendent Vickie Cartwright said. “I am humbled by the grace and courage of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School community and the resilience of all our students and employees.”

Florida government buildings, parks and other facilities will fly their flags at half-staff on Monday in honor of the 14 students and three staff members killed in the school shooting.

Gov. Ron DeSantis asked that all Floridians pause for a moment of silence at 3 p.m.

Those killed in the attack were students Alyssa Alhadeff, Martin Duque, Nicholas Dworet, Jaime Guttenberg, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup and Peter Wang.

Also murdered were teacher Scott Beigel, athletic director Chris Hixon and assistant football coach and security guard Aaron Feis.

President Joe Biden says his administration stands with the advocates working to end gun violence and urges the nation to uphold the “solemn obligation” to “keep each other safe.”

“Together, this extraordinary movement is making sure that the voices of victims and survivors and responsible gun owners are louder than the voices of gun manufacturers and the National Rifle Association,” Biden said in a statement.

For more information about Broward County’s day of service go to browardschools.com/serviceandlove.