Miami Gardens pastor who lost suit to WPLG-TV arrested on multiple charges

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami Gardens pastor who lost a $50 million lawsuit he filed against WPLG was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges.

Eric Dion Readon, 46, faces charges of organized fraud, organized scheme to defraud, exploitation of the elderly, theft from the elderly and grand theft.

Local 10 News has requested a copy of his arrest report, and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is expected to release more details about his arrest later Tuesday.

Readon was ordered last spring to pay WPLG more than $70,000 after losing his appeal.

Back in 2017, Readon first filed a $12 million lawsuit against WPLG.

He then amended it, suing WPLG for $50 million for defamation, claiming our investigative reports on him ruined his reputation.

In fact, Readon amended his suit five different times.

“Over the course of four years, we have spent almost 250 hours plus of lawyer time and time of station personnel, money of the station, to try to get rid of a lawsuit that is based on a story that was absolutely true in every respect,” WPLG’s attorney, Karen Kammer, said.

Readon is the pastor of the New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church.

We have been trying to talk to Readon about his business practices since early 2017.

In 2020, Readon’s case against WPLG was dismissed with prejudice. In the legal world, that means dismissed permanently.

Former Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Alex Bokor found no malice, saying what we reported were “true facts.”

Readon appealed and lost. He asked the Florida Supreme Court to hear his case, but they refused.

It all began in 2017 when several people told Local 10 News that they gave Readon cash deposits to rent homes and buy cars. They said they even loaned him cash for church events, and when things fell through and they demanded refunds, Readon called them and said, “You think you can come after me? You don’t know who you are dealing with.”

“He say he can’t be touched,” one individual said.

As we reported, Readon was court ordered to pay Lorenzo Johnson $9,000, plus interest, after Readon allegedly stole a check out of Johnson’s daycare office, forged it and deposited it.

Johnson got paid.

Then there was 70-year-old Edward Fuller, who claimed Readon made himself a contractor on a house Fuller was building.

Fuller claims Readon persuaded him to sign over the deed to the house “temporarily” so they could get loans.

Fuller says Readon then sold that house for $380,000 without telling him or giving him a cent.

During Local 10 investigative reporter Jeff Weinsier’s latest conversation with Readon, the pastor claimed to be getting ready to file another lawsuit.