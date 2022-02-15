Police: 2 cars possibly racing crash in Hollywood

A car ended up on its side after two vehicles crashed in a residential Hollywood neighborhood.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A car ended up on its side after at least two vehicles crashed in a residential Hollywood neighborhood.

Police said two of the cars may have been racing.

It happened in the area of Johnson Street and North 66th Avenue late Monday night.

According to police, officers observed the cars driving recklessly prior to the crash and saw the collision happen.

A passenger on the car that turned on its side told Local 10 News there were two children in the car, but no one was seriously hurt.

At the scene of the crash, a woman told Local 10 News her daughter was in one of the cars and was being treated at an area hospital.

“When I saw the other car flipped, I thought it was my daughter,” said Lucy Salomon. “When I see that, I go crazy.”

Police said there were no life-threatening injuries and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A third car located down the street from the crash scene may also have been involved.