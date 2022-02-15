Police: Miami-Dade teen has been missing for 2 weeks

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who they said has been missing for two weeks now.

According to authorities, Breana Thornton was last seen Jan. 31 in the 12200 block of Southwest 17th Lane.

Police said she was wearing a black hoodie, gray jogging pants and blue Crocs.

Thornton is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

No other details about her disappearance have been released by police.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.