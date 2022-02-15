60º
Woman found dead inside Palmetto Bay canal

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Palmetto Bay, Miami-Dade County
PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – A death investigation is underway in Broward County after a body was pulled from a canal.

Authorities in Palmetto Bay said they found a deceased woman in a canal located off Southwest 163rd Terrace and 87th Avenue.

SKY 10 was over the scene and observed a car submerged in the murky water.

A tow truck was brought in to remove the car from the canal.

Detectives were at the scene as the car was removed, but authorities have not said whether there is any connection between the body that was found and the car in the water.

