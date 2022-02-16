Man who lost limbs after oxygen tank explosion remains hospitalized

An oxygen tank explosion at the Resource Scrap Metal Lauderhill injured a man who lost two limbs and remained hospitalized on Tuesday.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A man remained hospitalized on Tuesday in Broward County after an oxygen tank exploded — severing his left arm and leg and burning his right arm.

Relatives identified the man who was injured on Monday at the Resource Scrap Metal Lauderhill as Donjuan Coley, a 47-year-old father who has been selling scrap metal for years.

“My main focus is him getting better,” said Helen Young, his mother.

Jeff Levy, Lauderhill Fire Rescue’s assistant fire chief, said Fire Rescue personnel took him from the scrap metal yard, at 1701 NW 31 Ave., to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

On Tuesday, his relatives said he is stable and will undergo surgery to clean up what is left of his arm and leg. They said he has a long road ahead of him.

“He is fighting! Right now my main concern is his children. To make sure they are provided for because their dad can no longer provide for them and he will never be the same,” said Yvette Coley, his sister.

