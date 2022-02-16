Miami International Boat Show expects more than 100,000 visitors

Miami International Boat Show organizers expect more than 100,000 people to visit the Miami Beach Convention Center through Sunday.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The 2022 Miami International Boat Show reopened on Wednesday with exhibits in Miami and Miami Beach through Sunday.

With more than 1,000 vendors at the Miami Beach Convention Center, the event’s organizers expect more than 100,000 visitors.

Bryan Seti, Yamaha Watercraft’s general manager, said the Miami International Boat Show accounts for about 60% to 70% of the company’s annual sales.

“Some of them are sales that we take at the show, but others are relationships where people will buy closer to the boating season in April or May,” Seti said.

The risks of the coronavirus pandemic prompted a 2021 cancelation. Seti also said the move from the Miami Marine Stadium in Virginia Key back to Miami Beach was great for business.

“It’s really going to make a big difference in getting more consumers to the show and making it easier.”

The local tourism industry also benefits. David Whitaker, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau’s president and chief executive officer, said the event has a $100 million impact.

Aside from the convention center, the show also has exhibits open at Pride Park, One Herald Plaza, Sea Isle Marina, Museum Park Marina, and Island Gardens.

Tickets are $15 for minors aged 6 to 15, $40 for one-day general admission, $60 for prime-time preview, $70 for two-day general admission, $125 for SuperYacht, $150 for SuperYacht prime-time preview, and $375 for VIP.

It’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday; from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit the event’s page.

