Woman, baby found inside partially submerged car in Pompano Beach canal

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A woman and a baby girl were pulled from a partially submerged Chevrolet Camaro in Pompano Beach Wednesday morning, and the woman has since been pronounced dead, authorities said.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright, someone called 911 shortly after 2:30 a.m. to report that a car crashed into a canal near Northwest Eighth Street and 10th Avenue.

Deputies quickly arrived at the scene and pulled the woman and infant from the vehicle.

Coleman-Wright said the baby was in a car seat and was unharmed, but deputies saw that the woman had been shot.

She said a deputy performed CPR on the woman until Pompano Beach Fire Rescue arrived and transported her to Broward Health North, where she died.

Coleman-Wright said the baby, who is not the victim’s child, was also taken to the hospital, but is now with relatives.

BSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene detectives responded to the scene to investigate the circumstances that led up to the incident.

BSO Dive Team members were also called to the scene to help search for any possible evidence.

Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip by visiting browardcrimestoppers.org.