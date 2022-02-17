Man fatally shot outside home in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday night.

Authorities said they responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting along the 1700 block of Northwest 34th Avenue shortly before 10 p.m., but they didn’t find any victims or evidence of a shooting.

About a half-hour later, a nearby resident went outside and found their neighbor lying in the carport of his home unresponsive and not breathing.

Lauderhill police went to the area again and saw that the man had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Lauderhill Fire Rescue.

Police said they do not have a description of the shooter and no witnesses have come forward at this time.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.