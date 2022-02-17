Man stopped in Florida Keys for DUI tells deputies he’s high and happy

Theodore John Evans, 51, was arrested for driving under the influence in Monroe County, Fla.

SUGARLOAF KEY, Fla. – A late morning DUI stop turned interesting when a Jupiter, Fla., man told Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies that he was high and happy from his vape pen.

Theodore John Evans, 51, was pulled over by a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 10:45 a.m. near Mile Marker 19 on U.S. 1. According to the sheriff’s office, it had received a number of calls that a driver in a Toyota RAV4 was driving erratically — running red lights, passing in no-passing zones, and not staying in one lane of traffic.

According to Lt. David Smith who stopped Evans, the man was speaking quickly and nonsensically about how high he was “due to his use of a vape pen.” The deputy reported that Evans’ eyes were watery and bloodshot and that he failed field sobriety tests.

Marijuana candies, a glass pipe, and a vape pen were found inside Evans’ SUV, according to the sheriff’s office.

Evans, whose occupation is listed as a sales consultant on the arrest form, was charged with DUI and arrested.