Pedestrian struck by Miami-Dade Transit bus in city of Miami

MIAMI – City of Miami police and Miami-Dade police responded to the scene of a crash Thursday morning involving a Miami-Dade Transit bus and a pedestrian.

According to Miami Police Officer Michael Vega, the bus struck the pedestrian in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 13th Street.

He said the victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. Their condition has not been released.

Biscayne Boulevard was shut down in the area following the crash, but the roadway has since been reopened.