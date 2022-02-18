Cross-county chase involving stolen vehicle ends with 1 in custody

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police responded to a call about an in-progress burglary to a vehicle that occurred early Friday morning and led to a cross-county chase, authorities confirmed.

The incident was reported just before 3:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Southwest 104th Avenue.

According to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, who is also a spokesman for the police department, officers spotted the suspect fleeing with the vehicle from the location as they were arriving.

Zabaleta said the suspect tried to hit one of the officers with the car and then fled north.

A chase ensued and the suspect drove into Broward County, authorities said.

Zabaleta said deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office joined the chase, which ended near the Broward-Miami-Dade County border on Northwest 215th Street and 37th Avenue.

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.