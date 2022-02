Eagles who rebuilt their nest is Pembroke Pines after a storm last year, welcome triplets.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Two eagles who worked to rebuild their nest after it collapsed during a storm last summer in Pembroke Pines, have welcomed three eaglets to their family.

The two famed eagles, Pride and Jewel, rebuilt their nest in the same tree. Eagles normally lay two eggs, but Jewel had three eaglets.

The eaglets are about two and a half weeks old and are doing well, according to Phillip Martin.

Martin keeps a close eye on the eagles and shared his pictures with Local 10 News.