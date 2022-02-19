Fort Lauderdale fires veteran auditor over probe on new police chief

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale commissioners’ late Tuesday evening vote took seconds, and just like that, it put an end to John Herbst’s 16 years of service as the city auditor with a 60-day notice.

The abrupt firing came after an audit of Chief Larry Scirotto’s work hours — when he was on duty and off duty — as he worked a second job as a National Collegiate Athletic Association basketball referee. Scirotto took over Aug. 16, 2021.

“We received an anonymous complaint that the chief was engaged in secondary employment at the same time he was supposed to be on duty so we had an obligation to investigate that,” Herbst said.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean J. Trantalis challenged it and argued Herbst is there to take assignments from the commission and not to conduct independent investigations.

“Mayor, in the 16 years I have never had a commissioner say I should or should not investigate anything. This would be the first time this has ever happened in my tenure here in the city,” Herbst said, also adding in an e-mail that the city manager and city attorney were aware of the probe from the beginning.

Herbst also said his office was impartial, independent, professional and he and his staff don’t pick winners or losers. During his time investigating fraud, waste and abuse, Herbst had an unblemished record.

“We are not part of anyone’s agenda,” Herbst said.

He is expected to soon finish his investigation into the complaint about the chief and he plans to hand the report to the commission before he departs.