‘It was very gruesome’: Video shows school fight in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A witness recorded two students fighting on Thursday at Coral Gables Senior High School.

One teen attacked another in the hallway and pushed him, choked him outside. He punched and kicked him. He hit him in the head several times and left him bloody and shaking.

“He beat me up for no good reason,” the victim said.

The video shows no one intervened before one teen injured the other and that concerned some parents who have kids at the school.

“It was very gruesome, and you know, I truly feel bad for the kid,” said a father who asked to remain anonymous over a fear of reprisal.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement saying they are aware of the “physical altercation” and “the incident was immediately addressed by the school’s administration and Miami-Dade Schools Police.”

Administrators disciplined one of the students involved according to the code of student conduct.