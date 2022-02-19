78º
Lauderdale Lakes hosts 14th annual Black History Month parade and festival

Trent Kelly, Reporter

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A South Florida community is honoring Black History Month with a yearly tradition.

The City of Lauderdale Lakes hosted its 14th annual Black History Month parade and festival concert.

The city’s tradition celebrates the rich history of African Americans, not just in South Florida but all across the nation.

This year’s parade features several marching bands from local schools along with several community groups and local businesses taking part.

The theme is Rise Up, which is a call to all current and future generations to continue making strides for the African American community.

The grand marshal of Saturday’s parade is Florida State Rep. Patricia Williams, who represents the area in the state house.

The parade will be working its way down State Road Seven all the way to Northwest 36th Street, at which point a community festival will be held at Vincent Torres Park.

