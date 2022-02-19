Mexican scientist awaits sentencing for acting as Russian spy in Miami

Hector Cabrera, 36, pled guilty on Tuesday to a federal spy charge and is scheduled to be sentenced in May in Miami.

MIAMI – Hector Cabrera was spying on a confidential informant in Miami-Dade County who had previously provided information about the Russian government to the U.S. government, according to prosecutors.

Cabrera, 36, arranged for an intermediary to lease an apartment in a Miami condominium building where the U.S. confidential source lived, according to federal prosecutors in Miami.

FBI special agents in the counterintelligence division concluded Cabrera engaged in Russian intelligence services’ tactics “for spotting, assessing, recruiting and handling intelligence assets and sources.”

Cabrera, a Mexican physician and scientist who lived in Singapore, earned doctorates in molecular microbiology from Kazan Federal University in Russia and molecular cardiology from the Justus Liebig University of Giessen in Germany, according to court records.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested Cabrera and his wife before they boarded a flight to Mexico City on Feb. 16, 2020, at Miami International Airport. While agents questioned him, he said he had a wife in Mexico and a wife in Russia, FBI special agent C. Ryan Matthews wrote, according to the Feb. 18, 2020 complaint.

Cabrera has been held without bond at a federal prison in Miami. He pled guilty on Tuesday to acting within the U.S. on behalf of a foreign government without notifying the Attorney General, as it’s required by law.

Cabrera’s sentencing in Miami federal court is on May 17. Prosecutors recommended four years in prison. The maximum sentence is 10 years.