Police investigating overnight shooting death in Little Havana

MIAMI – A death investigation is ongoing in Little Havana after a body was found early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Southwest 8th Street and 13th Avenue at approximately 3:21 a.m.

Miami Fire Rescue arrived and found a man in his late 40s that had been shot.

Witnesses said first responders performed CPR on the victim, but the man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

“Around 3 a.m. I had fallen asleep on the couch and I woke up to about three or four really loud gunshots,” said resident Aleksey Morales. “I immediately knew what it was, because I’ve heard it here before. I jumped up, came outside and didn’t see anything.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.