Officers arrested Brenzina Jones on Friday morning in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI – A 35-year-old woman is facing charges for bringing a firearm to a school in Miami-Dade County.

Corrections officers booked Brenzina Jones about 1:15 a.m., on Friday, at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Jones is facing charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm in school property, and possession of a firearm during an event in school property.

Her bond was set to $5,000, but records show Jones remained at TGKCC on Friday night.