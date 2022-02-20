Police investigating shooting in North Miami

Authorities were seen conducting a shooting investigation early Sunday morning in North Miami,

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Authorities were seen conducting a shooting investigation early Sunday morning in North Miami.

Police responded to the area around Northwest 123rd Street and 1st Court.

Neighbors told Local 10 News’ Parker Branton that a group was gathering in the front yard of one of the homes when someone pulled up and started shooting.

A white sedan was seen being towed away, presumably as part of the investigation.

Dozens of evidence markers could be seen littering the ground in the area.

Authorities have not provided any information on the incident.