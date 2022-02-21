75º
2 vehicles collide, sending one into beauty salon in Fort Lauderdale

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Trent Kelly, Reporter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two vehicles were involved in an early morning collision in Fort Lauderdale Monday, which sent one of the vehicles plowing into a nearby beauty salon, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported just before 2:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of East Oakland Park Boulevard.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as workers from SWANK Blow Dry Bar were cleaning up the mess that was left behind.

Authorities did not immediately confirm the circumstances that led up to the crash or whether anyone was injured.

