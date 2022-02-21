72º
Dirt bike riders continue to swarm the streets of South Florida

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Dozens of dirt bike riders disrupted traffic Sunday in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Reckless dirt bike riders swarmed the streets in Pompano Beach over the weekend ahead of President’s Day.

Cellphone video shows the dirt bike riders on Atlantic Boulevard Sunday.

Drivers were forced to wait at a light as dozens of people on their dirt bikes passed by.

A similar scene was reported on Saturday in Pinecrest.

Video shows at least 300 riders swarming the streets in the area of Northwest 173rd Street and 57th Avenue.

The group made its way to Southwest 104th Street and US-1.

The Florida Highway Patrol says troopers are monitoring the situation and will remain highly vigilant and visible in an attempt to stop the illegal behavior.

Amanda Batchelor is the managing editor for Local10.com.

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

