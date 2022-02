HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Police are investigating an early morning crash involving a scooter in Hallandale Beach.

The crash occurred Monday off Northwest Fourth Avenue and Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

A Local 10 News employee drove by the scene and saw what appeared to be a body on the ground covered with a white sheet.

We’re told this may have been a hit-and-run crash, but authorities have not yet confirmed that.