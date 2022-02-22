Caught on Camera: Coast Guard rescues shark bite victim near Bimini

MIAMI – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a 51-year-old man Monday who was bitten by a shark while fishing on a boat near Bimini in The Bahamas.

The incident occurred around 12:50 p.m.

Coast Guard officials said people placed a tourniquet around the man’s arm to prevent further blood loss.

Video shows the man being hoisted up into one of the Coast Guard’s helicopters. He was then taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where he was listed in stable condition.

Further details about the incident were not immediately released.

WATCH VIDEO OF THE RESCUE BELOW: (Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard):