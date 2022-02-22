73º
Large search presence responds after report of missing swimmer in Miami Beach

Terrell Forney, Reporter

Tags: Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Helicopters and drones assisted divers searching for a reported missing swimmer in the Miami Beach intracoastal Monday night.

A man was reported missing in the water shortly after 9 p.m., authorities said.

A large presence of first responders was seen in the area of 45th Street and Collins Avenue.

Divers were in the water and a chopper was in the air helping with the search.

Authorities said the person who reported the missing swimmer is not cooperating.

The search was called off at approximately 11 p.m. No swimmer was located, authorities said.

