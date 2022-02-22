Reckless riders causing trouble on South Florida roads

A crash happened as reckless riders of dirt bikes and ATVs rode in Opa-locka.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – There have been more and more instances of dangerous, reckless riders on motorcycles, dirt bikes and ATVs causing trouble on South Florida roadways.

Local 10 News cameras captured a group of riders Monday in Opa-locka running red lights and holding up traffic.

One of the riders collided with a truck, and when police arrived the man fled the scene.

Over the weekend, ATV and dirt bike riders illegally and recklessly took to the streets on multiple occasions.

In Cooper City a man was shot and killed near the 5000 block of Flamingo Road. Police say the shooting involved a group of riders.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help for information to find the shooter.

There is a $5,000 reward for any information in the shooting. Deputies also believe there are multiple cell phone videos of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.