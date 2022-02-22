South Florida couples make special plans to get married on 2-22-22

For couples around the country, Tuesday brought a very cool way to mark their anniversaries.

MIAMI – For couples around the country, Tuesday brought a very cool way to mark their anniversaries.

That’s because Tuesday was also Feb. 22, or 2-22-22.

For couples, it was a unique opportunity to have a pretty memorable anniversary.

“We felt like it’s time, and this is such a special day, we didn’t want to miss it,” said Biyaoo Ji, who married his fiancé on Tuesday.

“And it’s also the 22nd day of the Chinese year, since it started on Feb. 1, so it worked,” said Ji’s new wife, Maya Davis. “He’s from China, so it worked for the Lunar year as well.”

The Miami-Dade County Central Marriage License Bureau was busy Tuesday, helping couples tie the knot on the special date.

Among those couples were Kristen and Kian Kamali, who have been together just about a year and decided officially take the leap on Tuesday, even though it wasn’t exactly their original plan.

“Originally, I planned to propose to Kristen in Spain on the 22nd and it was supposed to be this big grandiose surprise,” said Kian.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 ruined those plans, so instead, Kristen suggested they get engaged earlier and say their I Do’s on the once-in-a-lifetime date, even if their families and friends weren’t around.

“They don’t know, we decided to elope,” Kristen confessed.

Kian also leaned into the date when designing Kristen’s engagement ring, having the whole thing surrounded by two’s facing each other, to make the shape of a heart.

Numbers and cool dates are the couple’s thing. They actually started dating on April 3rd of last year, which was 4-3-21.