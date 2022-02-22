Suspect arrested after apparent random attack of man walking in Miami

A man stumbled into oncoming traffic after being attacked by a stranger.

MIAMI – A man stumbled into oncoming traffic after being attacked by a stranger.

It happened Monday morning in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 73rd Street in Miami.

According to police, the victim and his wife were walking when the suspect came up behind them and punched the victim in the head, the force of the punch sending him into the path of oncoming cars.

The victim was struck by a vehicle that did not stop, according to a police report.

Both the suspect and the vehicle fled in a southbound direction.

Authorities later located and arrested the suspect who attacked the victim.

He has been identified as 27-year-old Enrico Desravines.

Police are holding him on multiple charges, including aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

The search for the driver who hit the victim and did not stop is ongoing.