Video shows beachgoers helping victims of South Beach helicopter crash

The two women who were injured during a helicopter crash on Saturday in South Beach remained hospitalized on Tuesday at Jackson Memorial Hospital, police said.

MIAMI – An attorney and a retired teacher remained hospitalized on Tuesday after they were injured during a helicopter crash off a crowded beach in South Beach.

Robert T. Arkin, a certified pilot, crashed in a four-seat lightweight helicopter shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Robinson R44 descended into shallow water.

Good Samaritans quickly ran to help. Miami Beach Fire Rescue responded to the beach next to Lummus Park, near the busy intersection of Ocean Drive and 10th Street.

Arkin, 59, wasn’t injured, but his wife, Rachelle Mussary Arkin, 58, a former North Beach Elementary School teacher, and Morgan Geller, 35, an attorney required hospitalization.

Geller had already been going through difficulties. Attorney Jorgen Slots, Geller’s fiancée, recently died in Miami Beach. Friends said she has been grieving since he suffered a head injury when he fell from a golf cart. He was 40.

Ad

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the helicopter crash.

The Robinson Helicopter Company’s model R44 and R44 II helicopters are popular and have been the subject of scrutiny by both the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The R44 helicopters have had several FAA airworthiness directives including one late last year after reports of cracked blades. It warned, “the unsafe condition, if not addressed, could result in reduced controllability and subsequent loss of control of the helicopter.”

The NTSB also issued a safety recommendation in 2014 to the FAA requesting improvements to the helicopter’s resistance to a post-accident fuel tank leak.

Ad

Local10.com archives

Monday: 6 p.m. report

Attorney Morgan Geller, Rochelle Arkin, and the pilot were the three who survived the crash of a four-seat lightweight helicopter — feet away from a crowded beach — on Saturday in Miami Beach.

Monday: 4:30 p.m. report

The pilot who survived a crash landing in shallow ocean water off Miami Beach said his training kicked in.

Monday: 3 p.m. report

A pilot and two women survived a helicopter crash on Saturday in Miami Beach. The two women remained hospitalized on Monday.

Saturday’s report